Unpacking the success of Morocco's tourism boom in 2024

Morocco's tourism industry is thriving, having attracted 15.9 million visitors by November 2024, which is a 20% increase from the previous year.

November alone saw an impressive 31% rise in arrivals.

What contributes to the success of Moroccan tourism?

According to Mohammed El Krombi, a curator of historical monuments at the culture ministry in Rabat, "Morocco, one of the oldest countries globally, has been a crossroads for various civilizations from prehistoric times to today due to its strategic location."

French tourist Annie Colombero shared, "I come to Rabat to explore the monuments, learn about the history, and understand the civilizations that have thrived around the Mediterranean."

The growth of strategic air routes and an emphasis on lesser-known destinations have improved accessibility, leading to an increase in visitor numbers.

The Moroccan diaspora has played a significant role, contributing 1.1 million visitors and strengthening cultural and familial connections abroad.

Morocco has set ambitious tourism targets, aiming for 17.5 million visitors by 2026 and 26 million by 2030, coinciding with its co-hosting of the FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.