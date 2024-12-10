SA: Miguel Cardoso named new coach of Mamelodi Sundowns

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso, who led Tunisian giants Esperance to the African Champions League final last season, has been named the new manager of South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns. His appointment comes after the Pretoria-based club parted ways with Manqoba Mngqithi on Tuesday.

Cardoso, 52, previously managed Rio Ave in Portugal, Nantes in France, La Liga side Celta Vigo, and AEK Athens. Despite reaching the Champions League final with Esperance, he was dismissed in October following a poor start to the new season.

Mngqithi's exit marks the second managerial change in just six months for Sundowns, a club owned by the family of Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe. His departure comes after a disappointing run in which Sundowns drew their first two matches in the group stage of this season’s Champions League and suffered a surprise defeat in last month’s South African League Cup final.

Earlier in July, Mngqithi had replaced Rulani Mokwena, who was let go despite leading Sundowns to the league title by a record 23-point margin.

Sundowns, who will represent Africa at next year’s FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, are drawn into Group F, where they will face Borussia Dortmund, Brazilian champions Fluminense, and South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai.