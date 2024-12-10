Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

SA: Miguel Cardoso named new coach of Mamelodi Sundowns

SA: Miguel Cardoso named new coach of Mamelodi Sundowns
Nantes' coach Miguel Cardoso coach talks with his players at the start of his League One soccer match match between Lille and Nantes at the Lille Metropole stadium, in Villene   -  
Copyright © africanews
Michel Spingler/Copyright 2018 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

South Africa

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso, who led Tunisian giants Esperance to the African Champions League final last season, has been named the new manager of South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns. His appointment comes after the Pretoria-based club parted ways with Manqoba Mngqithi on Tuesday.

Cardoso, 52, previously managed Rio Ave in Portugal, Nantes in France, La Liga side Celta Vigo, and AEK Athens. Despite reaching the Champions League final with Esperance, he was dismissed in October following a poor start to the new season.

Mngqithi's exit marks the second managerial change in just six months for Sundowns, a club owned by the family of Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe. His departure comes after a disappointing run in which Sundowns drew their first two matches in the group stage of this season’s Champions League and suffered a surprise defeat in last month’s South African League Cup final.

Earlier in July, Mngqithi had replaced Rulani Mokwena, who was let go despite leading Sundowns to the league title by a record 23-point margin.

Sundowns, who will represent Africa at next year’s FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, are drawn into Group F, where they will face Borussia Dortmund, Brazilian champions Fluminense, and South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..