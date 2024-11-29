Uganda: Former minister calls for relocation of landslides survivors

Rescue efforts continue in eastern Uganda following landslides which buried homes in more than 6 villages.

Irene Muloni, a former Minister for Energy who now serves as the Woman MP for Bulambuli district called Thursday (Nov. 28) for residents to be relocated from the disaster-hit Bulambuli District.

45 houses have been compltely buried.

At least 15 people including 7 children died and 113 others are missing.

"The government is now procuring more land but you can see what has happened. So, let it be, I do not know what word to use, but let people be removed from this area because the rains are continuing. You can see all the hills, the water, the water falls all over, the rains are too heavy. Let people be removed immediately and my appeal to the people here is let's move and stay with relatives. But let's just leave this place."

The landslides happened after heavy rains on Wednesday night in the mountainous district of Bulambuli. The district is about 280 kilometers east of the capital, Kampala.

Last year, the district was already hit by torrential rains resulting in loss of life.

The Uganda Police said it has intensified rescue operations together with other sister security agencies and with the help of the local community but they are hindered by impassable roads.

Two rescue boats capsized on Wednesday during a rescue mission on River Nile where Pakwach bridge was submerged.