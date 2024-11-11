Mauritius awaits results of tense election

Mauritius awaits the outcome of a closely contested election, with incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and rival Navin Ramgoolam both claiming victory. Voter turnout was high at about 80%, and ballot counting began Monday morning.

The election, held against the backdrop of a phone-tapping scandal, raised concerns about the erosion of Mauritius's democracy. Authorities initially attempted a social media ban but reversed it amid public backlash. The campaign saw Jugnauth’s Militant Socialist Movement facing off against Ramgoolam’s Alliance of Change, with both promising measures to address the rising cost of living despite strong economic growth.

This election follows Britain’s historic agreement to cede the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, a win for Jugnauth. However, concerns remain over governance and the influence of political dynasties, with a new bloc, Linion Reform, pushing for change.