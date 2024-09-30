France's FM in Lebanon for talks as Israeli airstrikes continue

As Lebanon suffers another bloody 24h, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot met Monday (Sep. 30) with the country's Prime Minister.

Barrot who landed in the Lebanese capital on Sunday (Sep. 29) aims to step up his country's humanitarian support and to open a way for diplomatic negotiations amidst an Israeli bombardment campaign on Lebanon.

Barrot was welcomed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

According to the Lebanese state news agency, Barrot reiterated France's support to Lebanon and its willingness to support the nation's defense forces.

Barrot also called for the organization of presidential elections.

Lebanon's PM said the priority was to implement the UN security council 1701 resolution which marked the end of the 2006 Hezbollah-Israel war.

Jean-Noël Barrot then held a meeting with the Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri.

Paris is set to release about 11 million dollars in emergency humanitarian aid to support the work of local humanitarian organizations, particularly the Lebanese Red Cross.