Russia says supports Africa's Security Council seat bid

Russia will back Africa's bid for a United Nations security Council seat.

Speaking to Russian media on the eve of the UN General Assembly, Moscow's foreign affairs minister Sergei Lavrov called Africa's desire for a permanent seat on the UN's top organ 'legitimate'.

He said Russia also supports the aspirations of India and Brazil.

Lavrov said that the admission of Africa to the Security Council would help elevate the voices of developing countries, an argument long made by African nations.

Last week, the United States said it supported Africa's bid to join the Security Council but without veto power, drawing condemnation.

In 2005, African leaders adopted a consensus expressing Africa’s desire to be fully represented in all decision-making organs of the UN, particularly in the Security Council.

But the campaign has stalled in part due to opposition from the current permanent members of the Security Council.