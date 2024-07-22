President Biden's non-reelection announcement sparks public debate

President Joe Biden made a surprising announcement on Sunday, revealing that he will not seek reelection against Donald Trump.

This decision, shared on social media, caused a stir in the political landscape and added a new layer of uncertainty to the upcoming election.

Alex Wills, a Democratic voter from Beaverton, Oregon said, “His diminished capacity was obvious to everyone. You can see it. It is really sad to see someone go through that. So, yeah…Hard, difficult and sad.”

Following his disastrous performance in the televised debate against Donald Trump on June 27, many Democratic lawmakers to advise him to abandon his bid for reelection.

“I think he's done great as president, great leader (referring to President Joe Biden). Very proud of him. And can't wait to see who's next,” Jill Homme, a Democratic voter from Battle Ground, Washington reitarated.

Joe Biden promised to provide more insight into his decision in a forthcoming address to the nation.

In a show of support, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic candidate, with Harris expressing determination to secure the nomination.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders criticized Harris, holding her partly accountable for the current administration's policies.

Former President Donald Trump questioned Biden's fitness for office and advocated for moving the next debate from ABC to the Fox News Channel, which he views as more favorable to his stance.