Kylian Mbappé: Fresh reports of a Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe has allegedly signed a contract with Real Madrid.

Some Spanish media reported Monday (Jun. 3) that the France international will be moving to "La Casa Blanca" as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract expires at the end of June.

He would be a marquee addition in the tradition of past Galacticos to wear the famous white shirt like Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo.

Blessed with speed, balance, and power the World Cup winning forward is a prolific goal scorer at the highest level to rival Erling Haland and Harry Kane as Europe’s deadliest forwards.

Mbappe has been the player most wanted by Madrid fans after a decade-long pursuit of the man many believe to be the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the world’s greatest player.

In Kylian Mbappé’s last game for the Paris Saint-Germain on May 25, the club beat Lyon 2-1 in the French Cup final and completed the domestic double.

In seven seasons with PSG, 25 year-old Mbappe has won 15 trophies, including four French Cups.

During his 7-year stay in Paris, Mbappé became PSG’s all-time top scorer in all competitions with 256 goals in 308 appearances.