Liberia's new president nearly faints at inaugration

Liberia’s new President Joseph Boakai could not end his inauguration speech as he appeared to almost pass out and had to be held up at a ceremony in the capital, Monrovia.

He had already been speaking for around 30 minutes when it became clear that he was having difficulty talking, the BBC reported.

Boakai who was surrounded by his aides and members of the executive protection service was escorted from the ceremony at the Capitol Building, which is the seat of the legislature.

The ceremony has been adjourned prematurely.

The 79-year-old was sworn in as Liberia’s oldest president amid rumours about his poor health.

-Details soon-