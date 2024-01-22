Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Liberia's new president nearly faints at inaugration

Liberia's new president nearly faints at inaugration
FILE - Joseph Boakai, then Vice-President of Liberia, addresses the 64th session   -  
Copyright © africanews
Mary Altaffer/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Liberia

Liberia’s new President Joseph Boakai could not end his inauguration speech as he appeared to almost pass out and had to be held up at a ceremony in the capital, Monrovia.

He had already been speaking for around 30 minutes when it became clear that he was having difficulty talking, the BBC reported.

Boakai who was surrounded by his aides and members of the executive protection service was escorted from the ceremony at the Capitol Building, which is the seat of the legislature.

The ceremony has been adjourned prematurely.

The 79-year-old was sworn in as Liberia’s oldest president amid rumours about his poor health.

-Details soon-

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..