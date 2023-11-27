Sierra Leone: night curfew imposed following attack

Sierra Leone has lifted a curfew imposed on Sunday following an attack by armed men on a military barracks and prisons in the capital Freetown.

A new night curfew will begin daily from 9 pm to 6 am local time "until further notice" authorities said.

President Julius Maada Bio addressed the nation on Sunday night, calling on the country's political and traditional leaders and civil society to work to preserve peace. He said that most of the leaders behind the unrest had been arrested and added that calm has been restored.

Sierra Leone has been on edge since Bio was re-elected in June this year, in a vote rejected by the main opposition candidate and questioned by international partners.

Sunday's attack has deepened tension in west and central African amid a surge of coups in the region in recent years.

The Economic Community of West African States condemned what it called an attempt by certain individuals to "disturb constitutional order" in the country.