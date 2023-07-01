Tunde Onakoya, the Nigerian changing young lives across Africa with chess (Inspire Africa)

Inspire africa
On this episode of Inspire Africa in the story of the solar powered cooking stove developed by a young student in the Democratic Republic of Congo
In Abuja, Nigeria, the-Pay-As-You Go secondary school providing children from low-income households access to qualitative education.
And later on the show, we meet with Nigeria's Tunde Onakoya, the award-winning chess master, coach and founder of Chess in Slum Africa.
A big thank you to Musee des confluences, Lyon for the location of the filming of this episode.
