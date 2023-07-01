Tunde Onakoya, the Nigerian changing young lives across Africa with chess (Inspire Africa)

On this episode of Inspire Africa in the story of the solar powered cooking stove developed by a young student in the Democratic Republic of Congo

In Abuja, Nigeria, the-Pay-As-You Go secondary school providing children from low-income households access to qualitative education.

And later on the show, we meet with Nigeria's Tunde Onakoya, the award-winning chess master, coach and founder of Chess in Slum Africa.

A big thank you to Musee des confluences, Lyon for the location of the filming of this episode.