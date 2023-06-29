Idris Elba in new Apple TV+ seven-episode series 'Hijack'

Standing 6-foot-2-inches, Idris Elba's size helps to sell his characters. As a detective in “Luther,” he often averted protocol and went rogue. On “The Wire,” he played a shrewd, intimidating crime boss in the drug world. In the 2022 movie “Beast,” he protected his daughters from a ferocious lion while on holiday in South Africa. But in his new Apple TV+ series “Hijack,” it's his mental strength that helps him navigate a crisis, not his build.

Elba plays Sam, a passenger on a flight from Dubai to London that turns into a hostage situation. The first two episodes of “Hijack” debut Wednesday (28 June 2023) on Apple TV+, with one new episode released weekly.

“I'm used to being cast as a big man," said Elba. “In this situation Sam is vulnerable. He isn't there to fight.”

Sam's strength here is that he works as a corporate negotiator, and his ability to assess high-stakes situations like mergers and acquisitions serves him well. “It's all a bit of a psych game,” he said. "Pitting one against the other and figuring out what your weak spot is. And then, of course, being able to make people feel comfortable, not threatened,”

Space — or lack thereof — was an integral part of filming. The set was an actual plane which Elba said "really helped" the look and feel of the scenes.

“We thought about builds and then we thought, ‘What if we just bring a plane in and shoot within what we’ve got?'" said Elba, who was also an executive producer on the show. “You’ve just got the space that you’ve got... It felt a little bit like a play and the camera could only go so many places.”

The seven-episode series also unfolds in roughly the same amount of time it takes to fly from Dubai to London.

Elba felt his own kind of relief at the end of six months of filming, in part because his adrenaline was often running high even between scenes.

“You stay keyed up. You go to your trailer or whatever, chill out, but you can’t undo your mindset. Your body does not know it’s acting."