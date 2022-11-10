Why a Ghanaian lady's call to the bar has been held back after passing exams

A Ghanaian socialite and law graduate identified as Ama Governor has reportedly been denied her call to the bar because she is seen in viral videos on social media propagating morals that do not identify with the law practice.

The lawyer in waiting whose real name Elorm Ababio had earlier come out as a lesbian in a video that went viral on the internet.

Many internet users see this as the main reason Ama Governor was not listed amongst the about 700 people who are expected to be called to the bar at a ceremony in Accra on Friday, November 11.

[READ]: According to a Facebook post by Oliver-Barker, the whistleblower behind Ama Governor’s denied call to the bar has been revealed.



Details of the letter below written by Hajia Siduri; a concerned citizen.



🦅🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/eUXgG9MLTV — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce🦅🎙🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) November 10, 2022

According to the media, in addition to her sexual orientation, the several body piercings and tattoos of the young lady were also part reasons Ama was sidelined after six years of rigorous study for her LLM.

It has however emerged that the call has been held back due to a petition filed against her by a "concerned citizen".

This issue has become a trending topic on social media, with many social media users seeking justice for the law student who is also a YouTuber.

how do we expect justice from a justice system that can stop you from pursuing a profession for just being??? https://t.co/3VT6TTkTQ7 — wackle. (@JoewackleGh) November 9, 2022

I just signed this important petition. Please add your voice too, and share it with everyone: https://t.co/PSWrQlqP8U via @SumOfUs — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) November 9, 2022

In a related development, The Director of the Ghana Law School, Yaw Oppong, has said the social media accounts of all students are going to be monitored.

According to Mr Oppong, the move is to check that they put up good conduct when they are called to the bar, he said during the swearing-in ceremony of the School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC) executives.

Responding to this, the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law on Wednesday, November 9, denied reports that members have been directed to submit social media accounts to authorities for monitoring.