Sudan prepares for day of anti-putsch mobilisation

Pro-democracy activists in Sudan are promising huge demonstrations on Thursday (June 30) to force the army to hand over power to civilians after an October military putsch plunged the country into political and economic stagnation.

Ahead of the planned demonstrations, internet and telephone access have been blocked and security forces have been deployed on various bridges and arteries in Khartoum and its suburbs.

AFP reports, that there are fears of new violence among pro-democracy activists who have already suffered more than 100 deaths and thousands of injuries because of the crackdown, according to doctors.

After the military deposed dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019, who had been in power for three decades, the military and civilians had decided to lead Sudan towards democracy together.

However, on 25 October 2021, the head of the army, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, decided otherwise: he abruptly ended the fragile power-sharing by arresting his civilian partners.

In retaliation, the international community cut off its aid -- 40% of Sudan's budget -- and since then the economy has been in free fall: the Sudanese pound has collapsed; the country is caught in the throat of inflation exceeding 200% -- and demonstrations against the military take place every week.