Ghana opens borders and eases majority of Covid-19 restrictions

Ghana is the latest African country to ease its Covid-19 rules.

In his 28th Covi-19 address, President President Akufo-Addo announced an update on the measures taken to limit the spread of the virus.

Citing a "review premised on the background of rapidly declining infections, the relative success of the vaccination campaign ... and the increased capacity in the public and private health sectors", the leader presented measures set to take effect on Monday, March 28.

2 years after President Akufo-Addo closed all borders, he announced the opening of sea and land borders vowing the economy would soon rebound.

All in-person activities such as those taking place in private parties, churches, mosques, cinemas are to resume at full capacity as long as the audience are fully vaccinated.

Outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots rallies and funerals may also resume at full capacity as long as those taking part are fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated travellers to Ghana will not have to take tests when they leave for the West African country nor will they have to take a test upon arrival in Ghana. Those who are not fully vaccinated be them citizens or foreigners, still need to provide a negative PCR test of not more than 48 hours and will need to udergo an antigen test upon arrival.

The wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory.

The country experienced four waves of the outbreak, 160,932 have tested positive and 1,445 died.