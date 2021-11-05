Africanew: Interview with Goncourt Prize laureate, Mohamed Mbougar Sarr

Interview
Senegalese Mohamed Mbougar Sarr is the winner of the 2021 Goncourt Prize, with his novel "La plus secrète mémoire des hommes" (The most secret memory of men), he becomes the first laureate from sub-Saharan Africa and one of the youngest writers to receive the most renowned prize in French-speaking literature.
In an exclusive interview with Africanews journalist, Ndea Yoka, the laureate, shared his journey to achieving the prize.
11:20
Africa: The Climate Change Dilemma [Business Africa]
Go to video
South African Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize for 'The Promise'
01:02
Pics of the day: November 3, 2021
Go to video
African players in Europe: Proud Zaha, outrageous Khazri
01:00
Giant puppet, of Syrian girl, visits sights of Paris
01:22
Senegal to face Spain, Portugal in the upcoming Beach Soccer Cup