Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Interview

interview

Africanew: Interview with Goncourt Prize laureate, Mohamed Mbougar Sarr

Senegalese novelist Mohamed Mbougar Sarr poses for the press after being awarded with the Prix Goncourt literary prize for his novel "La plus secrete memoire des hommes"   -  
Copyright © africanews
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP or licensors
By Ndea Yoka

Interview

Senegalese Mohamed Mbougar Sarr is the winner of the 2021 Goncourt Prize, with his novel "La plus secrète mémoire des hommes" (The most secret memory of men), he becomes the first laureate from sub-Saharan Africa and one of the youngest writers to receive the most renowned prize in French-speaking literature.

In an exclusive interview with Africanews journalist, Ndea Yoka, the laureate, shared his journey to achieving the prize.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..