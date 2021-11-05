Africanew: Interview with Goncourt Prize laureate, Mohamed Mbougar Sarr

Senegalese Mohamed Mbougar Sarr is the winner of the 2021 Goncourt Prize, with his novel "La plus secrète mémoire des hommes" (The most secret memory of men), he becomes the first laureate from sub-Saharan Africa and one of the youngest writers to receive the most renowned prize in French-speaking literature.

In an exclusive interview with Africanews journalist, Ndea Yoka, the laureate, shared his journey to achieving the prize.