Building technology that caters for Africans {INSPIRE AFRICA}

Inspire africa
On this episode of inspire Africa, host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi brings you stories of African animation from the Annecy Festival in France.
And in Uganda, we hear just how a group is deploying drones to airlift medical supplies to HIV-AIDS patients in hard to reach areas across Lake Victoria.
And later on, we speak with Isaya Yunge the Tanzanian inventor who has created a hands-free smart speaker for Africans called - Smart Kaya.
Go to video
Why the west and Russia clash over Russian mercenaries in CAR
03:09
Vivatech: Uniting African startups and the diaspora
02:20
Future Face Africa: The largest casting of models in Africa
03:30
African start-ups showcase innovations at Vivatech 2021
Go to video
Podcast | Responsibility to your family: success or death
01:47
Ramaphosa pays tribute to 'father of African independence' Kaunda