Africa Finance Summit : How can economies recover from Covid-19?

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting several African heads of state to discuss the ways in which African economies can recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Paris summit, proposals include debt relief and special support from the International Monetary Fund.

The summit follows the publication of a statement by 18 African and European leaders on 15 April 2020, appealing to the international community to address the consequences of the health and economic crisis caused in Africa by the pandemic.

Europe is particularly keen to provide support for Africa.

Roughly 10 days ago, France reportedly transferred 5 billion Euros of foreign currency reserves to the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO). The transfer is part of a deliberate process to reform the CFA Franc.

But from the enthusiasm that African leaders have for this summit, it is clear that all they want are solutions, regardless of where they come from or where a meeting to find such solutions is held.