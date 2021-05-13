Congo: Sassou appoints Anatole Collinet Makosso as new prime minister

Congo Brazzaville has a new prime minister: Anatole Collinet Makosso!

As per a decree read out on Wednesday evening on state television by President Sassou Nguesso's chief of staff, General Florent Ntsiba.

Makosso will be replacing Mouamba -- who resigned on May 5 following the swearing-in on April 16 of President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The 77-year-old Sassou was re-elected in early April for a fifth five-year term and has occupied the presidential office for 37 years, so far.

Anatole Collinet Makosso was born in 1965 in the economic capital Pointe-Noire in the southern region of the country.

A teacher by training but also a writer, he began his political career in 1990 and became the advisor and director of the cabinet of the prefect of Kouilou, Pointe-Noire region.

Makosso became the advisor to President Sassou Nguesso from 1998 and then eventually assumed the role of cabinet director of Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, the first lady.

In 2011, he joined the government as Minister of Youth and Civil Instruction and has functioned as the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education in charge of literacy since 2016.

During the last presidential election, Makosso was deputy campaign director for candidate Sassou Nguesso.

This outgoing government's Minister of Education now has the challenging undertaking to form a new government that will handle social issues such as the payment of pension arrears -- as well as fight corruption and improve access to water and electricity.

In addition, the newly-appointed prime minister Makosso will also have to put into effect the numerous promises made during the electoral campaign of the head of state.