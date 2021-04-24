Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

The Congolese coffee producer

The Congolese coffee producer
Inspire Africa TV host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi (Left), Congolese entrepreneur Tisya Mukuna (on screen)   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

Inspire africa

On this special episode dedicated to celebrating Africanews 5th year anniversary, host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi takes us through the story of visual art as a tool to tackle mental health in Uganda.

We also talk American football in Ivory Coast as some young people take to the sport.

And on the interview segment, Jerry speaks to Tisya Mukuna, the Congolese woman producing Coffee in the Democratic Republic of Congo. We hear more on her Coffee brand 'La Kinoise' and what inspired her.

Inspire Africa host, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

Follow Africanews on Instagram and send us a feedback about Inspire Africa and also suggestions on who is impacting their community and making innovation or change possible in their fields, and on the continent.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..