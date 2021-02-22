Italian Ambassador to DR Cong killed in attack on UN convoy

Democratic Republic of Congo
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
The Italian ambassador to Kinshasa was shot dead on Monday in an attack that targeted a convoy of the World Food Program (WFP) during a visit near Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a diplomatic source told AFP.
Ambassador Luca Attanasio "died immediately of his wounds," a senior diplomatic source in Kinshasa told AFP.
Two other people were also killed during the attack according to the same source.
00:59
FIFA President launches football school championship in DRC
01:01
Tshisekedi names Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde new DRC prime minister
01:43
DRC refugee named as first black rector of University of Edinburgh
Go to video
UN 'strongly condemns' attack on peacekeepers in central Mali
00:57
422 migrants rescued off Libyan coast
Go to video
The History of Exploitation Behind the Gulf of Guinea Piracy