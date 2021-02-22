Italian Ambassador to DR Cong killed in attack on UN convoy

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

The Italian ambassador to Kinshasa was shot dead on Monday in an attack that targeted a convoy of the World Food Program (WFP) during a visit near Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a diplomatic source told AFP.

Ambassador Luca Attanasio "died immediately of his wounds," a senior diplomatic source in Kinshasa told AFP.

Two other people were also killed during the attack according to the same source.