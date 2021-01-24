Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News
world

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (23 January 2021)

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (23 January 2021)
Content provided by

As of 23rd Jan 2021, in the last 24 hrs, we recorded 1,259 new cases (out of 12,601 tests), 1,626 recoveries and 17 new deaths [MTSRIP].

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).

Media files
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
Download logo
<div class=“well well-sm”>
Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 update (23 January 2021)
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)

Africanews provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes.

Related articles

Feature

Related articles

Feature

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..