As of 23rd Jan 2021, in the last 24 hrs, we recorded 1,259 new cases (out of 12,601 tests), 1,626 recoveries and 17 new deaths [MTSRIP].Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
Media files
Download logo
<div class=“well well-sm”>
Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 update (23 January 2021)
Africanews provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes.
01:11
Ethiopian official claims Egypt behind 'destabilisation' campaign
01:16
'Pact of corruption': Mining mogul Steinmetz convicted in Guinea bribery scandal
01:01
Libyan rivals hold new round of talks in Morocco
02:40
Children with Down Syndrome struggle to get care in Ethiopia
04:18
Darfur: what's to understand of the recent violence?
01:00
Libya finds more mass graves in city Haftar forces held