As of 23rd Jan 2021, in the last 24 hrs, we recorded 1,259 new cases (out of 12,601 tests), 1,626 recoveries and 17 new deaths [MTSRIP].

Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID -19 update (23 January 2021)





