Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 update (23 January 2021)

1,633 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria;
Lagos-498
Plateau-214
FCT-176
Rivers-99
Kaduna-98
Edo-87
Anambra-86
Akwa Ibom-50
Osun-47
Kano-40
Oyo-40
Kwara-39
Ebonyi-28
Niger-28
Taraba-28
Ogun-27
Ondo-21
Ekiti-12
Katsina-7
Borno-6
Delta-2
120,602 confirmed
95,901 discharged
1,502 deaths
