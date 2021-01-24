Welcome to Africanews

Coronavirus - Nigeria: COVID-19 update (23 January 2021)

Content provided by

1,633 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria;

Lagos-498
Plateau-214
FCT-176
Rivers-99
Kaduna-98
Edo-87
Anambra-86
Akwa Ibom-50
Osun-47
Kano-40
Oyo-40
Kwara-39
Ebonyi-28
Niger-28
Taraba-28
Ogun-27
Ondo-21
Ekiti-12
Katsina-7
Borno-6
Delta-2

120,602 confirmed
95,901 discharged
1,502 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

