Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 update (22 January 2021)

1483 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria;

Kaduna-545

FCT-235

Plateau-127

Nasarawa-80

Oyo-72

Delta-65

Rivers-64

Kano-46

Ogun-46

Bayelsa-30

Gombe-30

Abia-28

Osun-27

Edo-25

Ondo-14

Sokoto-12

Zamfara-10

Bauchi-8

Imo-5

Jigawa-4

Ekiti-4

Borno-4

Niger-2



22 January 2021





