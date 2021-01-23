Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 update (22 January 2021)

1483 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria;
Kaduna-545
FCT-235
Plateau-127
Nasarawa-80
Oyo-72
Delta-65
Rivers-64
Kano-46
Ogun-46
Bayelsa-30
Gombe-30
Abia-28
Osun-27
Edo-25
Ondo-14
Sokoto-12
Zamfara-10
Bauchi-8
Imo-5
Jigawa-4
Ekiti-4
Borno-4
Niger-2
