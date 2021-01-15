'DA YIE' Makes Us Reflect on the Protection of Our African Children

'DA YIE' is a Gem of a Short Film that Begs Reflection

Budding Ghanaian filmmaker, Anthony Nti, explored the topic of innocence as it pertains to our children the and role of adults in protecting — both this innocence and their lives, by way of his film his award-winning short film 'Da Yie.'

Child Trafficking on the African Continent

Trafficking: The recruitment, harbouring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person through the use of force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude.

A definition by the African Centre for Strategic Studies whose 2019 report states that over 50% of trafficking victims in sub-Saharan Africa are children.

According to the African Sisters Education Collaborative, Africa accounts for 8% of child sex trafficking in the world.

Many organisations have been making efforts to put a stop to this unfortunate phenomenon - a sort of modern-day slavery that is still very much in effect.

A way to combat this practice is to bring global awareness to the issue to better protect our children.

Anthony Nti from Ghana to the Cinematic World

The writer, producer and director creates artistic visuals that capture the depth of his diverse African experiences in an authentic way.

His film 'Da Yie' was co-written by Chingiz Karibekov and has garnered four Oscar-qualifying Grand Prizes (Leuven Short Film Festival, Clermont-Ferrand, Indy Short International Film Festival, Melbourne International Film Festival) — amongst its 25 awards and 140 high profile film festivals selections.

The film is a Rondini — Caviar production that brought the Ghanaian diaspora and the local community together as most of the cast and crew fo the project hail from Ghana.

Anthony Nti was born in Ghana and moved to Belgium where he studied film at the RITCS School of Arts in Brussels. Nti already has a vast portfolio of commercials and music videos with a multitude of talented young artists.

Da Yie can soon be seen at Amity Short Film Festival in Turkey, Whistler Film Festival in Canada, Stuttgarter Filmwinter in Germany, Minimalen Short Film Fest. Trondheim in Norway, Un poing c'est court in France and Courtoujours Lannion in India.

