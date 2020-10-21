DRC: A coffee entrepreneur's success

Aristotle Mumbere, who is 25, works day and night to transform these seeds into coffee powder with the help of his small team from North Kivu in DRC.

These seeds are locally sourced from a field about 50 kilometers from Goma.

The coffee has to be as natural as possible to satisfy his hundreds of customers.

Aristotle hopes to grow his customers base all across the continent.

"Due to the competitors coming from abroad, we explain to our customers the benefits of our coffee which is local and natural," Mumbere said.

"The natural coffee we produce locally is very high in caffeine.

"There are no roads to our fields, this is the biggest problem because we do not know how to transport our products if they are in the fields. That is the biggest challenge."

In this restaurant, customers exclusively consume the local brand.

Josaphat Irenge, one of the clients, is convinced the DRC should no longer import coffee.

"This is a product owned by a young entrepreneur who lives here and we have the obligation to support entrepreneurs and local entrepreneurship," he said.

"It is in this framework that instead of imported coffee we decide and choose to consume locally"

In the last few years, the North Kivu province has faced growing insecurity.

Many young people remain idle, and some are opting for entrepreneurship to survive.