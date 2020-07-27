Coronavirus - Nigeria: COVID-19 Update 26 July 2020

555 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria;
Lagos-156 Kano-65 Ogun-57 Plateau-54 Oyo-53 Benue-43 FCT-30 Ondo-18 Kaduna-16 Akwa Ibom-13 Gombe-13 Rivers-12 Ekiti-9 Osun-8 Cross River-3 Borno-2 Edo-2 Bayelsa-1
40,532 confirmed
17,374 discharged
858 deaths
COVID-19 Case Update
Africanews provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes.
