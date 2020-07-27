Welcome to Africanews

Coronavirus - Nigeria: COVID-19 Update 26 July 2020

555 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria;

Lagos-156 Kano-65 Ogun-57 Plateau-54 Oyo-53 Benue-43 FCT-30 Ondo-18 Kaduna-16 Akwa Ibom-13 Gombe-13 Rivers-12 Ekiti-9 Osun-8 Cross River-3 Borno-2 Edo-2 Bayelsa-1

40,532 confirmed

17,374 discharged

858 deaths
 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

