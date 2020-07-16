Africa COVID-19 stats: 643,679 cases; 13,989 deaths; 332,789 recoveries

Africa
There are now more than over 590,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.
We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.
Major African stats: July 16 at 9:00 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 643,679
- Active cases = 296,901
- Recoveries = 332,789
- Number of deaths = 13,989
Countries in alphabetical order
- Algeria – 20,770
- Angola – 576
- Benin – 1,378
- Botswana – 399
- Burkina Faso – 1,038
- Burundi – 269
- Cameroon – 15,173
- Cape Verde – 1,837
- Central African Republic – 4,362
- Chad – 885
- Comoros – 321
- Congo-Brazzaville – 2,222
- DR Congo – 8,163
- Djibouti – 4,985
- Egypt – 84,843
- Equatorial Guinea – 3,071
- Eritrea – 232
- Eswatini – 1,489
- Ethiopia – 8,181
- Gabon – 6,121
- (The) Gambia – 64
- Ghana – 25,430
- Guinea – 6,276
- Guinea-Bissau – 1,842
- Ivory Coast – 13,403
- Kenya – 11,252
- Lesotho – 256
- Liberia – 1,056
- Libya – 1,589
- Madagascar – 5,605
- Malawi – 2,614
- Mali – 2,433
- Mauritania – 5,564
- Mauritius – 343
- Morocco – 16,262
- Mozambique – 1,330
- Namibia – 960
- Niger – 1,100
- Nigeria- 34,259
- Rwanda – 1,435
- Sao Tome and Principe – 737
- Senegal – 8,369
- Seychelles – 100
- Sierra Leone – 1,668
- Somalia – 3,083
- South Africa – 311,049
- South Sudan – 2,153
- Sudan – 10,527
- Tanzania – 509
- Togo – 740
- Tunisia – 1,319
- Uganda – 1,043
- Zambia – 1,895
- Zimbabwe – 1,089
Go to video
African govts must urgently update digital rights laws - Lawyer
Go to video
Rwanda COVID-19: Places of worship reopen amid targeted lockdowns
Go to video
WHO, UNICEF warn against drop in vaccinations due to COVID-19 outbreak
01:48
Positive result for first U.S vaccine trial
01:34
S.Africa Wits University clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial
01:23
Kenyans hold funeral for first doctor to die of covid-19