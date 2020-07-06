Africa COVID-19 stats: 476,967 cases; 11,366 deaths; 227,282 recoveries

Africa
There are now more than over 470,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.
We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.
Major African stats: June 30 at 7:00 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 476,967
- Active cases = 238,319
- Recoveries = 227,282
- Number of deaths = 11,366
Countries in alphabetical order
- Algeria – 15,941
- Angola – 346
- Benin – 1,199
- Botswana – 277
- Burkina Faso – 987
- Burundi – 191
- Cameroon – 12,592
- Cape Verde – 1,451
- Central African Republic – 3,969
- Chad – 872
- Comoros – 311
- Congo-Brazzaville – 1,557
- DR Congo – 7,411
- Djibouti – 4,792
- Egypt – 75,253
- Equatorial Guinea – 3,071
- Eritrea – 215
- Eswatini – 988
- Ethiopia – 5,846
- Gabon – 5,620
- (The) Gambia – 57
- Ghana – 20,085
- Guinea – 5,610
- Guinea-Bissau – 1,765
- Ivory Coast – 10,772
- Kenya – 7,886
- Lesotho – 79
- Liberia – 874
- Libya – 1,046
- Madagascar – 2,941
- Malawi – 1,742
- Mali – 2330
- Mauritania – 4,879
- Mauritius – 341
- Morocco – 14,329
- Mozambique – 987
- Namibia – 485
- Niger – 1,088
- Nigeria- 28,711
- Rwanda – 1,105
- Sao Tome and Principe – 720
- Senegal – 7,400
- Seychelles – 81
- Sierra Leone – 1,542
- Somalia – 2,997
- South Africa – 196,750
- South Sudan – 2,021
- Sudan – 9,767
- Tanzania – 509
- Togo – 680
- Tunisia – 1,188
- Uganda – 953
- Zambia – 1,632
- Zimbabwe – 716
Go to video
African nations reopening airspace despite rising COVID-19 cases
Go to video
Uganda stadium to host COVID-19 field hospital
Go to video
More pupils return to school in South Africa
01:18
Zimbabwe's first cigar manufacturing company begins production
Go to video
Malawi cancels independence celebration amid virus
01:53
Tourism decline hampers wildlife in Kenya