Africa COVID-19 stats: 418,211 cases; 10,406 deaths; 198,182 recoveries

There are now more than over 400,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 30 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 418,211

Active cases = 209,623

Recoveries = 198,182

Number of deaths = 10,406

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 13,272

Angola – 291

Benin – 1,199

Botswana – 227

Burkina Faso – 962

Burundi – 170

Cameroon – 12,592

Cape Verde – 1,267

Central African Republic – 3,745

Chad – 866

Comoros – 303

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,382

DR Congo – 7,122

Djibouti – 4,704

Egypt – 69,814

Equatorial Guinea – 2,001

Eritrea – 203

Eswatini – 840

Ethiopia – 5,846

Gabon – 5,513

(The) Gambia – 49

Ghana – 18,134

Guinea – 5,404

Guinea-Bissau – 1,654

Ivory Coast – 9,702

Kenya – 6,673

Lesotho – 35

Liberia – 804

Libya – 874

Madagascar – 2,303

Malawi – 1,265

Mali – 2,202

Mauritania – 4,472

Mauritius – 341

Morocco – 12,636

Mozambique – 903

Namibia – 285

Niger – 1,075

Nigeria- 26,484

Rwanda – 1,042

Sao Tome and Principe – 715

Senegal – 6,925

Seychelles – 81

Sierra Leone – 1,498

Somalia – 2,924

South Africa – 159,333

South Sudan – 2,021

Sudan – 9,573

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 661

Tunisia – 1,175

Uganda – 893

Zambia – 1,632

Zimbabwe – 605

