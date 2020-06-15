Coronavirus in Africa: 242,969 cases; 6,524 deaths; 110,735 recoveries

There are now more than over 220,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 15 at 07:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 242,969

Number of deaths = 6,524

Recoveries = 110,735

Active cases = 125,710

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 10,919

Angola – 140

Benin – 442

Botswana – 60

Burkina Faso – 894

Burundi – 85

Cameroon – 9,864

Cape Verde – 750

Central African Republic – 2,057

Chad – 850

Comoros – 176

Congo-Brazzaville – 728

DR Congo – 4,778

Djibouti – 4,465

Egypt – 44,598

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 96

Eswatini – 490

Ethiopia – 3,345

Gabon – 3,463

(The) Gambia – 28

Ghana – 11,964

Guinea – 4,532

Guinea-Bissau – 1,460

Ivory Coast – 5,084

Kenya – 3,594

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 458

Libya – 454

Madagascar – 1,272

Malawi – 547

Mali – 1,809

Mauritania – 1,783

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 8,793

Mozambique – 583

Namibia – 32

Niger – 980

Nigeria – 16,085

Rwanda – 582

Sao Tome and Principe – 661

Senegal – 5,090

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,169

Somalia – 2,618

South Africa – 70,038

South Sudan – 1,693

Sudan – 7,220

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 531

Tunisia – 1,096

Uganda – 696

Zambia – 1,358

Zimbabwe – 383

