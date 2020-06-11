Coronavirus in Africa: 209,380 cases; 5,689 deaths; 95,084 recoveries

There are now more than over 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: June 11 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 209,380

Number of deaths = 5,689

Recoveries = 95,084

Active cases = 108,5607 Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 10,484

Angola – 113

Benin – 305

Botswana – 48

Burkina Faso – 891

Burundi – 83

Cameroon – 8,681

Cape Verde – 615

Central African Republic – 1,888

Chad – 846

Comoros – 162

Congo-Brazzaville – 728

DR Congo – 4,390

Djibouti – 4,373

Egypt – 38,284

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 41

Eswatini – 398

Ethiopia – 2,506

Gabon – 3,375

(The) Gambia – 28

Ghana – 10,201

Guinea – 4,258

Guinea-Bissau – 1,389

Ivory Coast – 4,181

Kenya – 3,094

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 397

Libya – 378

Madagascar – 1,162

Malawi – 455

Mali – 1,667

Mauritania – 1,283

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 8,508

Mozambique – 472

Namibia – 31

Niger – 974

Nigeria- 13,873

Rwanda – 476

Sao Tome and Principe – 611

Senegal – 4,640

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,062

Somalia – 2,452

South Africa – 55,421

South Sudan – 1,604

Sudan – 6,582

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 522

Tunisia – 1,087

Uganda – 665

Zambia – 1,200

Zimbabwe – 320

SUGGESTED

READING