Coronavirus in Africa: 146,794 cases; 4,223 deaths; 61,773 recoveries

There are now more than over 140,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: June 1 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 146,794

Number of deaths = 4,223

Recoveries = 61,773

Active cases = 80,798

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 9,394

Angola – 86

Benin – 232

Botswana – 35

Burkina Faso – 847

Burundi – 63

Cameroon – 5,904

Cape Verde – 435

Central African Republic – 1,011

Chad – 778

Comoros – 106

Congo-Brazzaville – 611

DR Congo – 3,070

Djibouti – 3,354

Egypt – 24,985

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 285

Ethiopia – 1,172

Gabon – 2,655

(The) Gambia – 25

Ghana – 8,070

Guinea – 3,706

Guinea-Bissau – 1,256

Ivory Coast – 2,833

Kenya – 1,962

Lesotho – 2

Liberia – 288

Libya – 156

Madagascar – 771

Malawi – 284

Mali – 1,256

Mauritania – 530

Mauritius – 335

Morocco – 7,807

Mozambique – 254

Namibia – 24

Niger – 958

Nigeria- 10,162

Rwanda – 370

Sao Tome and Principe – 483

Senegal – 3,645

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 861

Somalia – 1,976

South Africa – 32,683

South Sudan – 994

Sudan – 5,026

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 442

Tunisia – 1,077

Uganda – 417

Zambia – 1,057

Zimbabwe – 178

SUGGESTED

READING