Coronavirus in Africa: 99,977 cases; 3,095 deaths; 39,336 recoveries

There are now more than over 90,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 22 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 99,977

Number of deaths = 3,095

Recoveries = 39,336

Active cases = 57,546

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 7,728

Angola – 58

Benin – 135

Botswana – 29

Burkina Faso – 812

Burundi – 42

Cameroon – 4,288

Cape Verde – 356

Central African Republic – 436

Chad – 588

Comoros – 34

Congo-Brazzaville – 469

DR Congo – 1,835

Djibouti – 2,047

Egypt – 15,003

Equatorial Guinea – 903

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 220

Ethiopia – 399

Gabon – 1,567

(The) Gambia – 24

Ghana – 6,486

Guinea – 3,067

Guinea-Bissau – 1,109

Ivory Coast – 2,301

Kenya – 1,109

Lesotho – 1

Liberia – 240

Libya – 71

Madagascar – 405

Malawi – 72

Mali – 947

Mauritania – 173

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 7,211

Mozambique – 162

Namibia – 18

Niger – 924

Nigeria- 7,016

Rwanda – 320

Sao Tome and Principe – 251

Senegal – 2,812

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 585

Somalia – 1,594

South Africa – 19,137

South Sudan – 481

Sudan – 3,138

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 354

Tunisia – 1,046

Uganda – 160

Zambia – 866

Zimbabwe – 51

