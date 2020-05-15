Nigeria coronavirus: 5,162 cases, Canada evacuation hits snag

May 15: 5,162 cases, Canada evacuation hits snag

Total confirmed cases = 5,162 (new cases = 193)

Total recoveries = 1,180

Total deaths = 167

Active cases = 3,815

Figures valid as of close of day May 14, 2020

Speaking at the daily briefing of the presidential task force, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed that evacuation plans from Canada had hit a glitch.

“It is true the Canadian government denied landing rights to a Nigerian carrier scheduled for evacuation duty, on grounds that the airline does not have a license to undertake commercial flights to Canada.

“Our High Commission is engaging with Canadian government on this issue. The argument our High Commissioner is making is that this is not a regular commercial flight, but instead an emergency evacuation flight. So negotiations are ongoing with the Canadian government,” he further clarified.

Nigeria has through the Ministry and diaspora commission evacuated nationals from the United States, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates in the past weeks.

May 14: 4,971 cases, recoveries pass 1,000

Total confirmed cases = 4,971 (new cases = 184)

Total recoveries = 1,070

Total deaths = 164

Active cases = 3,737

Over in north-eastern Yobe State, there are reports of mysterious deaths which authorities say have led to 471 being buried in the past five weeks.

The situation is similar to that of Kano State where government has ordered the NCDC to probe a spike in deaths weeks ago.

Yobe State Commissioner for Health Muhammad Lawan Gana told the BBC that an initial investigation found most deaths were of elderly people with pre-existing medical conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

Officials say the toll is unusually high from health issues but have not linked it to the coronavirus. They admit however that some deceased persons had shown symptoms.

National coordinator for the presidential task force on COVID-19 last week said the Kano deaths were virus-related but Health Minister Osagie Ehanire later said the investigations were yet to be concluded.

May 13: 4,787 cases, Buhari names Abba Kyari’s replacement

Case statistics at close of day May 12 stood at 4,787 with 146 new cases. The number of discharged and deaths stood at 959 and 158 respectively. The new cases were spread across 19 states and FCT, the top three being 57 in Lagos, 27 in Kano and 10 in Kwara.

Meanwhile, the first virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting was held today during which Buhari named a new chief of staff in the person of Ibrahim Gambari. He succeeds Mallam Abba Kyari, who passed away on April 17, 2020 after contracting coronavirus.

The new chief of staff has had a diplomatic distinguished career he was Minister of External Affairs (1984-1985) and subsequently Ambassador / Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (1990-1999).

Professor Gambari also served as Joint AU/UN Special Representative in Darfur and Head of UNAMID (2010-2012).

(2010-2012). He is currently a Chairperson of the Panel of Eminent Persons of the African Peer Review Mechanism ( APRM ).

). Professor Gambari attended the Provincial (now Government) Secondary School, Ilorin, before proceeding to the Floreat Collegium Kings College, Lagos.

He received his BSc (Econs) degree from the London School of Economics (1968) and his MA and PhD in Political Science/International Relations (1970, 1974) from Columbia University, USA .

. He has taught at Universities in the Unites States, Nigeria and Singapore, and has to his credit the authorship of a number of books.

He has received several academic and national honours, including the “Commander of Federal Republic of Nigeria” ( CFR ), and the “Order of the Champion of the Oliver R. Tambo” ( OCORT ) of South Africa.

), and the “Order of the Champion of the Oliver R. Tambo” ( ) of South Africa. He is the Pioneer Chancellor of the Kwara State University ( KWASU ), Ilorin, Nigeria, as well as the current Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Bayero University, Kano ( BUK ). He is married with children and grandchildren.

May 12: Cases hit 4641, Bauchi lockdown, Madagascar donation

Case statistics at close of day May 11 stood at 4,641 with 242 new cases. The number of discharged and deaths stood at 902 and 150 respectively. The new cases were spread across 13 states and FCT, the top three being 88 in Lagos, 64 in Kano and 49 in Katsina.

Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed on Monday announced a 10-day lockdown on three areas that border Kano state in a bid to contain spike in COVID-19 cases.

He said via a tweet that the lockdown was necessary to curb rapid community transmission that it will allow for effective contact tracing and testing.

Governor Mohammed said movement within and out of the local government areas is prohibited so as to allow health officials to work without interference.

SGF speaks on Madagascar donation

SGF Boss Mustapha during the press briefing of the presidential task force disclosed details about Madagascar’s donation of herbal cure to Nigeria via Guinea-Bissau.

“Madagascar has made allocations to various countries, and sent them to Guinea Bissau. We‘re supposed to make arrangements to freight Nigeria’s allocation from Guinea Bissau; it‘ll be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals.

“Mr President has given instructions for the airlifting of Nigeria’s allocation of the Madagascar Covid-19 Syrup; also given clear instructions that it must be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals; there will be no exceptions for this.

“Nigeria has only one National Response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Where there are differing Strategies is in the implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions. But as far as the (Health) Response is concerned, there is only one National Response,” he stressed.

May 11: 4,399 cases, Wike demolishes hotel, Kaduna busts escapees

Nigeria case statistics stood at 4,399 with 248 new cases. The number of discharged and deaths stood at 778 and 143 respectively. The new cases were spread across 16 states and FCT, the top three being 81 in Lagos, 35 in Jigawa and 26 in Kano and Borno.

Over in Rivers State, the demolition of two hotels by the state government for flouting COVID-19 rules have generated a heated backlash on Governor Nyesom Wike.

According to the Rivers government, the hotels were demolished for flouting government’s directive on the closure of hotels as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Cable news portal, reports that a human rights lawyer slammed the move as despotic and accused the Governor of arrogating onto himself powers he did not have.

“It is absolutely pathetic that under the Quarantine Act upon which the governor purportedly issued the executive order, there is no provision at all for the demolition of properties,” Tope Akinyode said in a statement.

Over in Kaduna State, security agencies apprehended two people who fled their homes after test results showed that they had contracted the virus.

Governor El-Rufai announced the “escape” decrying its potential impact on residents of the state but hours later, he confirmed that they had been found and since transferred to an isolation and treatment center.

Briefs of major daily developments and our COVID-19 blog on Nigeria has more information

May 10: 4,121 cases, US repatriation underway

Nigeria case statistics stood at 4,151 with 239 new cases. The number of discharged and deaths stood at 745 and 128 respectively. The new cases were spread across 15 states, the top three being 97 in Lagos, 44 in Bauchi and 29 in Kano.

On Sunday morning, the national diaspora commission reported that 160 Nigerians were enroute to Abuja from the United States. The team have since arrived

“160 Nigerians stranded in the United State of America boarding in US Enroute to Abuja where they will be quarantined for compulsory 14 days as approved by NCDC and the Ministry of Health,” the commission posted on Twitter.

They become the third batch to be repatriated. The first was from the United Arab Emirates last week before another batch flew in from the United Kingdom. Government has stressed that arrangements are being made to help other stranded Nigerians return home.

PICTURES.

EVACUATION UPDATE:



160 Nigerians stranded in the United State of America boarding in US Enroute to Abuja where they will be quarantined for compulsory 14 days as approved by NCDC and the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile Lagos State governor has threatened that a new lockdown could be imposed if people continue to flout rules put in place.

Speaking during the first briefing since the five-week lockdown was eased, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “Another round of interminable lockdown of movement and business activities would be introduced if there is no improvement in the adherence to the guidelines initiated to break the cycle of transmission of the dreaded virus.”

“As a Government elected to uphold security of its citizens, which include health security, we will not hesitate to review the terms of the easing of lockdown if we do not see an improvement in adherence to our public health guidelines in the next couple of days,” he said.

“We will be forced to take a painful decision of bringing the entire system under lockdown if we continue to see evidence that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules.”

May 9: 3,912 cases, UK returnees, stretched bed spaces

The case statistics as of close of day May 8 stood at 3,912 cases with 117 deaths and 679 recoveries, according to the NCDC. The figure represents 386 new cases.

Nigeria has also been toppled by Ghana as West Africa’s most impacted. Their cases shot to 4,012 on Friday night with over 900 new cases.

Meanwhile over 260 citizens returned from the United Kingdom on Friday on a repatriation flight. They arrived in Lagos and were subsequently flown to Abuja for mandatory quarantine, government confirmed.

At Friday’s briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19, the leader SGF Boss Mustapha revealed that states were running out of bed space and that federal plans were afoot to help remedy the situation.

“We’ve received Reports from States, which suggests that treatment centres are running out of bedspaces… PTF shall begin to examine our peculiar circumstances, modify strategies for care management, & consider viable alternatives, where necessary,” the SGF said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the issue of Nigerians in France seeking to fly to Cotonou, and enter Nigeria by land said: We’ve successfully brought in about 100 Nigerians from Benin & Togo, so we already have tried-and-tested methodology and procedures for bringing Nigerians across the border.

NDCD head also disclosed that the country plans to roll out 2 million tests in the next few months and that government and international partners had already started putting in place procurement measures.

May 8: 3,526 cases, more repatriation flights expected

381 new cases were recorded by close of day May 7 bringing the case count to 3,526, the NCDC announced. Lagos, Kano and Jigawa recording the top three highest figures with 183, 55 and 44 cases respectively.

Nigeria thus extends its lead in the sub-region whiles consolidating its spot in the most impacted nations category across Africa.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has stressed that more repatriations were expected to be undertaken in the coming days after the first from the UAE arrived on Tuesday.

A flight from the UK is expected to arrive today whiles another from the US will land in Lagos on Saturday. The Minister stressed that the process had been made easier thanks to the instrumentality of Lagos State as ‘hosts’ and especially its governor.

With respect to repatriation from India, he said negotiations are ongoing with a number of airlines, including Nigerian airlines. Once the Airline(s) are selected; interested Nigerians will be asked to pay directly to the Airlines.

For his part, Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said federal government continues to replenish stock of Personal Protective Equipment for frontline workers across the country.

On the returnees, he reiterated that: “All Nigerians returning from abroad will undergo mandatory supervised quarantine in selected hotels for 14 days, before they will be allowed to go home. They will also be tested; positive cases will be sent to Isolation Centers.”

For his part, National Coordinator for the presidential task force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu asked for increased compliance to relaxed measures: “Please respect and follow all the guidelines we have instituted. If we continue to see violations of these guidelines, we will be pushed to review and possibly change them.

“Our modelling shows that the positive effects of FULL compliance with the Eased lockdown will be very similar to the effect of a full lockdown. This is why we need everyone to fully comply with all the guidelines issued,” he added.

May 7: 3,145 cases, Niger State patients protest

Nigeria’s case statistics as at close of day May 6 stood at 3,145 cases with 532 recoveries and 103 deaths. The latest figure indicates 195 new cases with the top three tallies from Lagos, Kano and Zamfara with 82, 30 and 19 cases respectively.

Meanwhile in the capital of Niger State, Minna; patients at a government treatment facility threatened to discharge themselves citing poor treatment. It is the second state to record such an incident in days coming on the heels of the Gombe State report.

Over in Ekiti State, the government says it will prosecute a man who sneaked into the state despite a lockdown. The violator’s dad refused him entry into the home ordering him to go to the authorities to under self-isolation.

The video of the father – son interaction went viral following which the dad was granted audience by governor Kayode Fayemi. He was subsequently named a COVID-19 ambassador by the governor.

May 6: Ban on flights extended, repatriation starts, cases hit 3,000 mark

The presidential task force on COVID-19 announced a month-long extension on flight ban during its daily briefing on Wednesday. The decision was made on behalf of the federal government under whose auspices it is acting.

Meanwhile the first batch of repatriation involving nationals took place today with an Emirates flight that returned 265 Nigerians to Abuja. The flight had to return to Dubai after take off after a woman who gave birth in board developed complications. She was taken back to Dubai and the plane changed before the trip was made.

According to Head of Nigeria’s diaspora commission Dabiri-Erewa, the Nigerian ambassador in Dubai, and staff of the embassy are in touch with the mother and child who are in good condition.

They will now all go into 14 days of mandatory, supervised isolation in government-selected hotels. This will apply to the thousands of Nigerians expected to return home in the weeks and months ahead. Flights from the UK and US are expected coming Friday and Saturday respectively.

BREAKING: Presidential Task Force announcement just now, on behalf of NigeriaGov : “The Ban on all flights will be extended for an additional 4 weeks.” — tolu ogunlesi (toluogunlesi) May 6, 2020

Almost 3,000 cases, Gombe patients protest ‘poor care’

By close of day May 5, there were 2950 confirmed cases of CIOVID-19 in Nigeria, 481 discharged and 98 deaths the NCDC reported.

Of the 148 new cases, the breakdown were as follows: 43-Lago, 32-Kano, 14-Zamfara, 10-FCT, 9-Katsina, 7-Taraba, 6-Borno, 6-Ogun, 5-Oyo, 3-Edo, 3-Kaduna, 3-Bauchi, 2-Adamawa, 2-Gombe, 1-Plateau, 1-Sokoto and 1-Kebbi.

The news spotlight was in Gombe on Tuesday where persons in isolation protested against poor health care. They blocked a road as part of their protests as locals stood by looking.

An official explained that they were asymptomatic despite being infected hence required lesser medical attention, he also dismissed the poor feeding claims.

Despite having been persuaded to return to the center, authorities are urging persons who might have come into contact with any of them to self-isolate. Gombe is the fourth most infected state with 98 cases only behind Lagos, Kano, FCT and Borno who occupy the top four slots in that order.

May 5: Cases hit 2,802, Buhari waives medical import tax

By close of day, May 4; case count had reached 2,802 according to the NCDC. The discharged was at 417 with 93 deaths. The figure represented 245 new cases.

A breakdown of which was as follows: Lagos 37-Katsina 32-Jigawa 23-Kano 19-FCT 18-Borno 10-Edo 9-Bauchi 6-Adamawa 5-Oyo 5-Ogun 1-Ekiti 1-Osun 1-Benue 1-Niger 1-Zamfara.

Local media reports that President Buhari has also waived import duty on all medical supplies. The blanket waiver on equipment and supplies is part of government’s “efforts to strengthen health infrastructure in response to the COVID-19 pndemic.”

Before now, importers had only been granted tax reliefs as announced by the Finance Minister who weeks back said government was liaising with stakeholders in the area.

This is the latest on a list of fiscal policies by the federal government to cushion the industry from the economic impact of the pandemic.

May 4: Relaxation of lockdown starts, Kano deaths explained

The easing of a federal lockdown on Lagos, capital Abuja and Ogun states. The government says the reopening of the economy will span over a six-week period.

The next two weeks will determine whether or not the process will be continued or reversed in Africa’s most populous nation and its biggest economy.

Some key guidelines issued with respect to public places include: Mandatory wearing of face masks, adherence to temperature checks, strict handwashing and use of sanitizers, observance of physical distancing and ban on public gathering.

Passenger flights remain prohibited as are interstate travel, governors last month agreed on the latter. Neighbourhood markets are to open thrice a week between 8 am and 3 pm.

Banks and financial institutions, category of government offices and corporate sector will also operate between 8 am and 2 pm. Schools, places of worship, clubs, bars and gardens are to remain closed.

Meanwhile mysterious deaths in Kano state have been linked to COVID-19 according to the Presidential task Force coordinating the pandemic response. Sani Gwarzo, national coordinator of the task force confirmed the link in an interview with journalists in Kano.

“We have five cogent reasons to say that the mass death recorded in Kano is associated with coronavirus.”

He listed a number of them as the age of the deceased persons, concentration of the people in one place and “test we have constructed which have element of COVID-19,” Sani Gwarzo, national coordinator of the Task Force told journalists in Kano.

He added that the final report would be ready in the next one week or few days, “it is necessary for people of Kano to wake up from their slumber that this is a serious issue.

“We need to know what is happening we are successful in identifying what the problems are and secondly we are happy on the level of cooperation the private sector and other stake holders. Many people have come out to support the state we cannot expand our investigation until we are certain,” he stressed.

With 170 new cases as of close of day May 3, Nigeria’s tally has reached 2,558 with 400 discharged and 87 deaths. Lagos has 1,107 cases with Kano’s 342 and Abuja’s 278 completing the top three. The closest to 100 mark is Gombe in fourth spot with 96 cases.

May 3: Ganduje relaxes Buhari’s lockdown, 2,388 cases so far

Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has announced the relaxing of a federal lockdown imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

As of April 27, when Buhari imposed imposed the total lockdown on the state, the principal reasons were to better understand a spate of “strange deaths” and containment of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

But on Saturday, Ganduje announced that there would be free movement in the state between 10am and 4pm on Mondays and Thursdays. He said all the major markets in the state would remain closed, except Ya’nkaba and Ya’nlemo markets where vegetables and fruits are sold.

It is not known whether the decision was in consultation with Abuja but the announcement has drawn the ire of social media users who are accusing the governor of being reckless and endangering the lives of people in the state and beyond.

Kano recorded one of its lowest figures by close of day May 2 with two cases out of the 220 recorded. The state remains second most impacted with 313 cases behind Lagos’ 10,68 and 266 in FCT.

The May 2 tallies stood at 2,388 confirmed cases, 385 discharged and 85 deaths. Kogi State remains the sole uninfected across the federation. Meanwhiles, plans are afoot for a strict implementation of a partial lockdown as announced by Buhari days ago.

“I have decided to put in place gradual easing of lockdown measures,” Buhari id in a much-anticipated television address. “We will implement a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.,” President Buhari said.

“Inter-state borders will remain closed except for basic necessities (…). We will impose the wearing of masks in public places, as well as social distancing measures,” he added.

These new measures were not to apply to Kano, due to the “mysterious deaths” that are still being autopsied, and rise in cases.

May 2: Nigeria tops tallies in West Africa, 5th on continent

Nigeria with tally of 2170 is the new leader in West Africa overtaking Ghana whose cases count stands at 2074. Nigeria also the second most impacted in sub-Saharan Africa and fifth overall on the continent.

As of close of day May 1, the NCDC reported 238 new cases, one of the highest daily tallies. The bul of the cases coming from Kano State. Kano’s 92 along with Abuja’s 36 and 30 from Lagos completed the top three infected states over a 24-hour period.

The number discharged rose by 32 now at 351 with 10 more deaths bringing the tally to 68. Lagos passed the 1000 infection mark whiles Kano’s stood at 311. Abuja, Gombe and Borno completed the top 5 with 214, 92 and 69 cases respectively.

Africa’s most impacted nations include:

South Africa = 5,951

Egypt = 5,895

Morocco = 4,569

Algeria = 4,154

Nigeria = 2,170

May 1: How Nigeria recorded about 1000 cases in a week

Nigeria as of April 23 was nearing the 1,000 confirmed cases point. Africa’s most populous nation’s tally at the time stood at 981. Roll on the next seven days and the country has seen almost a 1,000 new cases.

As of April 30, 2020; the NCDC record showed 1,932 cases with 58 deaths and 319 discharged patients. The current tally indicates a 951 increase since April 23. A breakdown of the increases over the period is as follows:

April 24 = 1,095

April 25 = 1,182

April 26 = 1,273

April 27 = 1,337

April 28 = 1,532

April 29 = 1,728

April 30 = 1,932

Kogi State being the only unaffected state so far. Kano State has meanwhile risen to second with 219 cases behind Lagos’ 976 cases. Nigeria is currently second most impacted in West Africa only second to Ghana, where over 2,000 cases have been recorded.

President Muhammadu Buhari announced Monday evening a gradual easing of confinement measures from 4 May, but will impose a night curfew and the wearing of masks.

