Coronavirus across Africa: 25,940 cases; 1,240 deaths; 6,968 recoveries

There are now more than over 25,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 23.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats as of April 23 as of 6:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 25,940

Number of deaths = 1,240

Recoveries = 6,968

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 2,910

Angola – 25

Benin – 54

Botswana – 22

Burkina Faso – 609

Burundi – 11

Cameroon – 1,163

Cape Verde – 73

Central African Republic – 14

Chad – 33

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 186

DR Congo – 359

Djibouti – 974

Egypt – 3,659

Equatorial Guinea – 84

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 31

Ethiopia – 116

Gabon – 166

(The) Gambia – 10

Ghana – 1,154

Guinea – 761

Guinea-Bissau – 50

Ivory Coast – 952

Kenya – 303

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 101

Libya – 60

Madagascar – 121

Malawi – 23

Mali – 293

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 329

Morocco – 3,446

Mozambique – 41

Namibia – 16

Niger – 662

Nigeria- 873

Rwanda – 153

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 442

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 61

Somalia – 286

South Africa – 3,635

South Sudan – 4

Sudan – 162

Tanzania – 284

Togo – 88

Tunisia – 909

Uganda – 63

Zambia – 74

Zimbabwe – 28

