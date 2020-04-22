Countries with 100+ coronavirus cases: Liberia joins after Ethiopia

Africa
The numbers of confirmed cases across the continent continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization Africa regional head warns that a spike likely to result in the wake of improved and increased testing.
Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 100 mark with only a handful in the 1000+ bracket – South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and recently Cameroon and Ghana.
South Africa one of Africa’s most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Centers for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.
This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 100 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.
All figures valid as of April 22 at 06:00 GMT
North Africa
- Algeria – 2,881
- Egypt – 3,490
- Morocco – 3,209
- Tunisia – 901
West Africa
- Burkina Faso – 600
- Ghana – 1,042
- Guinea – 688
- Ivory Coast – 916
- Mali – 171
- Niger – 627
- Nigeria- 493
- Senegal – 342
- Liberia – 101
Central Africa
- Cameroon – 1,163
- DR Congo – 350
- Congo Republic – 165
- Gabon – 156
East Africa
- Djibouti – 945
- Kenya – 296
- Mauritius – 328
- Rwanda – 150
- Tanzania – 254
- Somalia – 286
- Ethiopia – 114
- Sudan – 140
Southern Africa
- South Africa – 3,465
- Madagascar – 121
Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho
Liberia as of April 22, are the latest to enter the bracket
Ethiopia crossed into the 100+ bracket on April 18
As at April 18, Somalia and Gabon had crossed into the three-digit space
On April 17, Tanzania recorded a case spike to enter the bracket
On April 15, Congo Republic joined the 100+ group, third in Central Africa
On April 12, Mali joined the 100+ group, the 20th overall and West Africa’s 8th on the list.
On April 11, Madagascar became the second country in the southern Africa region to cross the 100+ mark. only continental leader South Africa had crossed that mark.
Major African stats as of April 22 as of 6:00 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 24,696
- Number of deaths = 1,193
- Recoveries = 6,415
- Infected countries = 52
- Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)
