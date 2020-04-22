Countries with 100+ coronavirus cases: Liberia joins after Ethiopia

The numbers of confirmed cases across the continent continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization Africa regional head warns that a spike likely to result in the wake of improved and increased testing.

Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 100 mark with only a handful in the 1000+ bracket – South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and recently Cameroon and Ghana.

South Africa one of Africa’s most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Centers for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.

This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 100 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.

All figures valid as of April 22 at 06:00 GMT

North Africa

Algeria – 2,881

Egypt – 3,490

Morocco – 3,209

Tunisia – 901

West Africa

Burkina Faso – 600

Ghana – 1,042

Guinea – 688

Ivory Coast – 916

Mali – 171

Niger – 627

Nigeria- 493

Senegal – 342

Liberia – 101

Central Africa

Cameroon – 1,163

DR Congo – 350

Congo Republic – 165

Gabon – 156

East Africa

Djibouti – 945

Kenya – 296

Mauritius – 328

Rwanda – 150

Tanzania – 254

Somalia – 286

Ethiopia – 114

Sudan – 140

Southern Africa

South Africa – 3,465

Madagascar – 121

Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho

Liberia as of April 22, are the latest to enter the bracket

Ethiopia crossed into the 100+ bracket on April 18

As at April 18, Somalia and Gabon had crossed into the three-digit space

On April 17, Tanzania recorded a case spike to enter the bracket

On April 15, Congo Republic joined the 100+ group, third in Central Africa

On April 12, Mali joined the 100+ group, the 20th overall and West Africa’s 8th on the list.

On April 11, Madagascar became the second country in the southern Africa region to cross the 100+ mark. only continental leader South Africa had crossed that mark.

