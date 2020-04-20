Coronavirus across Africa: 22,313 case; 1,124 deaths; 5,492 recoveries

There are now more than over 20,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 18.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats as of April 20 as of 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 22,313

Number of deaths = 1,124

Recoveries = 5,492

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 2,629

Angola – 24

Benin – 35

Botswana – 20

Burkina Faso – 576

Burundi – 5

Cameroon – 1,017

Cape Verde – 61

Central African Republic – 12

Chad – 33

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 143

DR Congo – 327

Djibouti – 846

Egypt – 3,144

Equatorial Guinea – 79

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 22

Ethiopia – 108

Gabon – 109

(The) Gambia – 10

Ghana – 1,042

Guinea – 579

Guinea-Bissau – 50

Ivory Coast – 847

Kenya – 270

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 91

Libya – 51

Madagascar – 121

Malawi – 17

Mali – 224

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 324

Morocco – 2,855

Mozambique – 39

Namibia – 16

Niger – 648

Nigeria- 627

Rwanda – 147

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 367

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 35

Somalia – 164

South Africa – 3,158

South Sudan – 4

Sudan – 94

Tanzania – 170

Togo – 84

Tunisia – 879

Uganda – 55

Zambia – 61

Zimbabwe – 25

