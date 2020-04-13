African countries with 100+ coronavirus cases: Mali joins list

The numbers of confirmed cases across the continue continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization Africa regional head warns that a spike is expected in the coming weeks.

Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 100 mark with only a handful in the 1000+ bracket – South Africa, Algeria, Egypt and Morocco.

South Africa the most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Center for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.

This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 100 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the African Union’s Africa Center for Disease Control, Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.

On April 11, Madagascar became the second country in the southern Africa region to cross the 100+ mark. only continental leader South Africa had crossed that mark.

On April 12, Mali joined the 100+ group, the 20th overall and West Africa’s 8th on the list.

All figures valid as of April 13 at 5am GMT

North Africa

Algeria – 1,914

Egypt – 2,065

Morocco – 1,545

Tunisia – 685

West Africa

Burkina Faso – 497

Ghana – 566

Guinea – 250

Ivory Coast – 574

Mali – 105

Niger – 529

Nigeria- 323

Senegal – 278

Central Africa

Cameroon – 820

DR Congo – 234

East Africa

Djibouti – 214

Kenya – 197

Mauritius – 324

Rwanda – 126

Southern Africa

South Africa – 2,173

Madagascar – 106

Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho

