African countries with 100+ coronavirus cases: Mali joins list

Africa
The numbers of confirmed cases across the continue continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization Africa regional head warns that a spike is expected in the coming weeks.
Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 100 mark with only a handful in the 1000+ bracket – South Africa, Algeria, Egypt and Morocco.
South Africa the most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Center for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.
This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 100 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the African Union’s Africa Center for Disease Control, Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.
On April 11, Madagascar became the second country in the southern Africa region to cross the 100+ mark. only continental leader South Africa had crossed that mark.
On April 12, Mali joined the 100+ group, the 20th overall and West Africa’s 8th on the list.
All figures valid as of April 13 at 5am GMT
North Africa
- Algeria – 1,914
- Egypt – 2,065
- Morocco – 1,545
- Tunisia – 685
West Africa
- Burkina Faso – 497
- Ghana – 566
- Guinea – 250
- Ivory Coast – 574
- Mali – 105
- Niger – 529
- Nigeria- 323
- Senegal – 278
Central Africa
- Cameroon – 820
- DR Congo – 234
East Africa
- Djibouti – 214
- Kenya – 197
- Mauritius – 324
- Rwanda – 126
Southern Africa
- South Africa – 2,173
- Madagascar – 106
Virus-free = Comoros, LesothoSUGGESTED READING: rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Africa II
Major stats as at April 13
- Confirmed cases = 14,497
- Number of deaths = 788
- Recoveries = 2,823
- Infected countries = 52
- Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)
Go to video
COVID-19: Moroccan NGO delivers food aid to single mothers
Go to video
Coronavirus arena: Drogba avails hospital for use as govt screening facility
Go to video
Ethiopia coronavirus: Cases reach 74; ventilator, regional testing gets boost
Go to video
Online Easter mass services held in Nigeria