Coronavirus in 52 African countries, 12,300+ cases, 632 deaths, 1,632 recoveries

Africa
There are now more than over 12,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 8.
We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.
The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.
Major stats as at April 10
- Confirmed cases = 12,369
- Number of deaths = 632
- Recoveries = 1,632
- Infected countries = 52
- Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)
Countries in alphabetical order
- Algeria – 1,666
- Angola – 19
- Benin – 26
- Botswana – 13
- Burkina Faso – 443
- Burundi – 3
- Cameroon – 803
- Cape Verde – 7
- Central African Republic – 8
- Chad – 11
- Comoros – 0
- Congo-Brazzaville – 60
- DR Congo – 215
- Djibouti – 140
- Egypt – 1,699
- Equatorial Guinea – 18
- Eritrea – 33
- Eswatini – 12
- Ethiopia – 56
- Gabon – 44
- (The) Gambia – 4
- Ghana – 378
- Guinea – 194
- Guinea-Bissau – 36
- Ivory Coast – 444
- Kenya – 184
- Lesotho – 0
- Liberia – 31
- Libya – 24
- Madagascar – 93
- Malawi – 8
- Mali – 74
- Mauritania – 7
- Mauritius – 314
- Morocco – 1,374
- Mozambique – 17
- Namibia – 16
- Niger – 410
- Nigeria- 288
- Rwanda – 113
- Sao Tome and Principe – 4
- Senegal – 250
- Seychelles – 11
- Sierra Leone – 7
- Somalia – 12
- South Africa – 1,934
- South Sudan – 3
- Sudan – 15
- Tanzania – 25
- Togo – 73
- Tunisia – 643
- Uganda – 53
- Zambia – 39
- Zimbabwe – 11
Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho
