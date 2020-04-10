Coronavirus in 52 African countries, 12,300+ cases, 632 deaths, 1,632 recoveries

There are now more than over 12,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 8.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major stats as at April 10

Confirmed cases = 12,369

Number of deaths = 632

Recoveries = 1,632

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 1,666

Angola – 19

Benin – 26

Botswana – 13

Burkina Faso – 443

Burundi – 3

Cameroon – 803

Cape Verde – 7

Central African Republic – 8

Chad – 11

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 60

DR Congo – 215

Djibouti – 140

Egypt – 1,699

Equatorial Guinea – 18

Eritrea – 33

Eswatini – 12

Ethiopia – 56

Gabon – 44

(The) Gambia – 4

Ghana – 378

Guinea – 194

Guinea-Bissau – 36

Ivory Coast – 444

Kenya – 184

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 31

Libya – 24

Madagascar – 93

Malawi – 8

Mali – 74

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 314

Morocco – 1,374

Mozambique – 17

Namibia – 16

Niger – 410

Nigeria- 288

Rwanda – 113

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 250

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 7

Somalia – 12

South Africa – 1,934

South Sudan – 3

Sudan – 15

Tanzania – 25

Togo – 73

Tunisia – 643

Uganda – 53

Zambia – 39

Zimbabwe – 11

Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho

