Coronavirus in Africa: 51 countries, 9,393 cases, 445 deaths, 906 recoveries

Africa
There are now more than over 9,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only three countries holding out as of April 6.
We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.
The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.SUGGESTED READING: Malawi records three cases of coronavirus
Major stats as at April 3
Confirmed cases = 9,393
Number of deaths = 445
Recoveries = 906
Infected countries = 51
Virus-free countries = 3
Countries in alphabetical order
- Algeria – 1,320
- Angola – 14
- Benin – 66
- Botswana – 6
- Burkina Faso – 345
- Burundi – 3
- Cameroon – 650
- Cape Verde – 7
- Central African Republic – 8
- Chad – 9
- Congo-Brazzaville – 45
- DR Congo – 154
- Djibouti – 59
- Egypt – 1,173
- Equatorial Guinea – 16
- Eritrea – 29
- Ethiopia – 44
- Eswatini – 9
- Gabon – 24
- (The) Gambia – 4
- Ghana – 214
- Guinea – 121
- Guinea-Bissau – 18
- Ivory Coast – 261
- Kenya – 142
- Liberia – 13
- Libya – 18
- Madagascar – 72
- Malawi – 4
- Mali – 45
- Mauritania – 6
- Mauritius – 227
- Morocco – 1,113
- Mozambique – 10
- Namibia – 16
- Niger – 184
- Nigeria- 232
- Rwanda – 104
- Senegal – 222
- Seychelles – 10
- Sierra Leone – 6
- Somalia – 7
- South Africa – 1,655
- South Sudan – 1
- Sudan – 12
- Tanzania – 22
- Togo – 44
- Tunisia – 574
- Uganda – 52
- Zambia – 39
- Zimbabwe – 9
Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe, Comoros, LesothoSUGGESTED READING: rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Africa II
Go to video
Coronavirus: Africa's virus-free trio, most impacted nation per region
Go to video
Senegal extends state of emergency for coronavirus
Go to video
Nigeria to set up $1.39 billion fund to fight covid-19
Go to video
Algeria extends curfew as coronavirus cases rise
01:18
Malawi president, ministers take 10% salary cut to fight coronavirus