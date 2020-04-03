Coronavirus in Africa: over 7,000 cases, 290 deaths, 4 virus-free countries

Africa
There are now more than over 6,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a handful of countries holding out.
We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.
The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.
Major stats as at April 3
Confirmed cases = 7, 064
Number of deaths = 290
Recoveries =622
Infected countries = 50
Virus-free countries = 4
Countries in alphabetical order
- Algeria – 986
- Angola – 8
- Benin – 13
- Botswana – 4
- Burkina Faso – 306
- Burundi – 3
- Cameroon – 233
- Cape Verde – 6
- Central African Republic – 8
- Chad – 8
- Congo-Brazzaville – 22
- DR Congo – 134
- Djibouti – 40
- Egypt – 865
- Equatorial Guinea – 15
- Eritrea – 22
- Ethiopia – 35
- Eswatini – 9
- Gabon – 21
- (The) Gambia – 4
- Ghana – 204
- Guinea – 52
- Guinea-Bissau – 9
- Ivory Coast – 194
- Kenya – 110
- Liberia – 6
- Libya – 11
- Madagascar – 59
- Malawi – 3
- Mali – 36
- Mauritania – 6
- Mauritius – 169
- Morocco – 735
- Mozambique – 10
- Namibia – 14
- Niger – 98
- Nigeria- 184
- Rwanda – 84
- Senegal – 195
- Seychelles – 10
- Sierra Leone – 2
- Somalia – 5
- South Africa – 1,462
- Sudan – 8
- Tanzania – 20
- Togo – 39
- Tunisia – 455
- Uganda – 45
- Zambia – 39
- Zimbabwe – 9
Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe, Comoros, Lesotho, South Sudan
