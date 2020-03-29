Aliko Dangote, ex-Emir of Kano test negative for coronavirus

Nigeria
Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote on Sunday (March 29) revealed that he had tested negative for COVID-19. According to him, he took the test as a global citizen and business leader.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being,” he said in a tweet.
After an initial 200 million naira donation to the federal government for the efforts to combat the pandemic, the Dangote Foundation convened a private-sector led initiative to support ongoing government efforts.
“CACOVID (Coalition Against COVID-19) is an initiative that I am leading with other private sector leaders and our common goal is to support ongoing Government initiatives with our resources in the fight against Covid-19. We are in this together & I am optimistic we will overcome,” he said in another tweet.
Meanwhile, a test result for Nigeria’s former Emir of Kano also came out negative. The Emir’s close ally and friend governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, reported testing positive on Saturday.
The two had met earlier this month after the Emir was dethroned by the state government and banished to exile in neighbouring Nasarawa State. el-Rufai visited the Emir and escorted him to Lagos after a court ordered his release.
