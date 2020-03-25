Coronavirus in Africa: 45 countries infected, 9 virus-free [Breakdown]

Africa
There are now more than 1,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data, of the WHO on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a sizeable number of countries holding out.
We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa.
The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.
- The Gambia became the 31st infected reporting a case on March 17 of a national returning from the U.K.
- Djibouti also reported a case on March 18 involving a Spanish national on military assignment.
- Zambia have reported their first two cases of the coronavirus according to Mwebantu news portal
- Mauritius reported its first cases on Wednesday becoming the 34th infected African country
- Chad reported first case on Thursday March 19 becoming 35th infected nation.
- Niger, via a tweet by President Issoufou also reported their index case on Thursday March 19 becoming 36th infected nation.
- Cape Verde government reported on Friday that a British national had tested positive becoming its index patient.
- Zimbabwe late Friday confirmed its index case, becoming 38th infected country and 5th in the southern Africa region
- Uganda, Eritrea, Angola and Madagascar recorded index case on Saturday, March 21
- Mozambique confirmed index case on March 22 becoming the 43rd infected nation
- Mali and Libya confirmed index cases today. Two in Mali and one in Libya – they become the 44th and 45th infected countries.
North Africa
- Algeria – 201
- Egypt – 294
- Morocco – 109
- Tunisia – 75
- Libya – 1
Virus-free = Western Sahara
West Africa
- Benin – 2
- Burkina Faso – 75
- Ghana – 24
- Guinea – 2
- Ivory Coast – 25
- Liberia – 3
- Mauritania – 2
- Nigeria- 30
- Senegal – 79
- Togo – 16
- The Gambia – 1
- Niger – 2
- Cape Verde – 3
- Mali – 2
Virus-free = Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau
Central Africa
- Cameroon – 40
- Central African Republic – 3
- Congo-Brazzaville – 4
- DR Congo – 36
- Equatorial Guinea – 6
- Gabon – 6
- Chad – 1
Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe
Southern Africa
- Eswatini – 1
- Namibia – 3
- South Africa – 402
- Zambia – 2
- Zimbabwe – 2
- Madagascar – 3
- Angola – 2
- Mozambique – 1
Virus-free = Malawi, Comoros, Lesotho, Botswana
East Africa / Horn of Africa
- Ethiopia – 11
- Kenya – 16
- Rwanda – 17
- Seychelles – 7
- Somalia – 1
- Sudan – 2
- Tanzania – 12
- Djibouti – 1
- Mauritius – 7
- Eritrea
- Uganda
Virus-free = Burundi, South Sudan
