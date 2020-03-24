Welcome to Africanews

Democratic Republic of the Congo - Coronavirus: Latest figures from Democratic Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo - Coronavirus: Latest figures from Democratic Republic of the Congo
Latest figures from Democratic Republic of the Congo:

- Confirmed cases: 45
– Deaths: 2
– Recovered: 1


