Coronavirus in Africa: 36 countries infected, 18 virus-free [Breakdown]

There are now more than 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data, of the WHO on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a sizeable number of countries holding out.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

The Gambia became the 31st infected reporting a case on March 17 of a national returning from the U.K.

Djibouti also reported a case on March 18 involving a Spanish national on military assignment.

Zambia have reported their first two cases of the coronavirus according to Mwebantu news portal

Mauritius reported its first cases on Wednesday becoming the 34th infected African country

Chad reported first case on Thursday March 19 becoming 35th infected nation.

Niger, via a tweet by President Issoufou also reported their index case on Thursday March 19 becoming 36th infected nation.

North Africa

Algeria – 82

Egypt – 256

Morocco – 57

Tunisia – 39

Virus-free = Western Sahara, Libya

West Africa

Benin – 1

Burkina Faso – 33

Ghana – 11

Guinea – 1

Ivory Coast – 9

Liberia – 2

Mauritania – 1

Nigeria- 12

Senegal – 36

Togo – 1

The Gambia – 1

Niger

Virus-free = Sierra Leone, Cape Verde, Mali, Guinea-Bissau

Central Africa

Cameroon – 17

Central African Republic – 1

Congo-Brazzaville – 3

DR Congo – 15

Equatorial Guinea – 4

Gabon – 3

Chad – 1

Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe

Southern Africa

Eswatini – 1

Namibia – 3

South Africa – 150

Zambia – 2

Virus-free = Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Lesotho, Angola, Botswana

East Africa / Horn of Africa

Ethiopia – 6

Kenya – 7

Rwanda – 11

Seychelles – 6

Somalia – 1

Sudan – 2

Tanzania – 3

Djibouti – 1

Mauritius – 2

Virus-free = Eritrea, Burundi, South Sudan, Uganda