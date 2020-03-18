Coronavirus in Africa: 33 countries infected, 21 virus-free [Breakdown]

Africa
There are now more than 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data, of the WHO on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a sizeable number of countries holding out.
We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa.
The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.SUGGESTED READING: rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Africa II
- The Gambia became the 31st infected reporting a case on March 17 of a national returning from the U.K. – Djibouti also reported a case on March 18 involving a Spanish national on military assignment. – Zambia have reported their first two cases of the coronavirus according to Mwebantu news portal
North Africa
- Algeria – 60
- Egypt – 126
- Morocco – 37
- Tunisia – 24
Virus-free = Western Sahara, Libya
West Africa
- Benin – 1
- Burkina Faso – 15
- Ghana – 6
- Guinea – 1
- Ivory Coast – 3
- Liberia – 2
- Mauritania – 1
- Nigeria- 3
- Senegal – 27
- Togo – 1
- The Gambia – 1
Virus-free = Sierra Leone, Cape Verde, Mali, Niger
Central Africa
- Cameroon – 10
- Central African Republic – 1
- Congo-Brazzaville – 1
- DR Congo – 2
- Equatorial Guinea – 1
- Gabon – 1
Virus-free = Chad, Sao Tome and Principe
Southern Africa
- Eswatini – 1
- Namibia – 2
- South Africa – 83
- Zambia – 2
Virus-free = Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Lesotho, Angola, Botswana
East Africa / Horn of Africa
- Ethiopia – 5
- Kenya – 3
- Rwanda – 7
- Seychelles – 4
- Somalia – 1
- Sudan – 1
- Tanzania – 2
- Djibouti – 1
Virus-free = Eritrea, Burundi, South Sudan, Mauritius, Uganda
