Ethiopia PM leads Africa-wide deployment of COVID-19 donation

March 16: Ali Baba CEO confirms Africa donation

A day after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced a coronavirus support package for the whole of Africa, the donor in question Chinese business Mogul Jack Ma confirmed the donation with details.

The donation under the aegis of the Jack Ma Foundation confirmed that millions of prevention and containment materials will be flown into Africa.

“To combat the potential surging for demand for medical supplies and equipment in Africa, Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation will donate to each one of the 54 African nations 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks, and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields,” the statement read.

“In addition, we will immediately start working with medical institutions in Africa to provide online training material for COVID-19 clinical treatment,” the statement added.

The supplies will be flown to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa from where PM Abiy has agreed to lead in managing the logistics and disbursement efforts.

“Now it is as if we are all living in the same forest on fire. As members of the global community, it would be irresponsible for us to sit on the fence, panic, ignore facts or fail to act. We need to take action now!” the statement concluded.

Ethiopia PM’s #coronavirus support partnership with #AliBabab CEO

The package: each of 54 African countries gets,



a. 20,000 test kits

b. 100,000 masks

c. 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields.



Most surely flyethiopian will be flying 'em in. ?????? https://t.co/d9WqHKSxJV — Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban (AlfaAfrican) March 16, 2020

March 15: Ethiopia PM secures big coronavirus support for Africa from Jack Ma

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday announced that he had secured a continent wide support coronavirus support from Chinese businessman Jack Ma.

Abiy said the package which was to benefit all African countries will comprise testing kits, masks and guideline books on treatment methods.

“Great appreciation to Jack Ma for partnering with Ethiopia to distribute 10-20k corona testing kits per country; more than 100k masks for each African country, and guideline books developed recently on how to treat patients with the virus,” he wrote in one of three tweets.

It remains to be known the exact testing kit the PM is referring to given that currently only laboratory tests are being used. The Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal has, however, hinted that it would soon roll out a rapid test kit.

Jack Ma, the Ali Baba founder had recently donated a million face masks to the United States as part of measures to help deal with the spreading virus.

In November last year, Ma was in Addis Ababa where he met with Abiy. The two parties discussed the launch of the Electronic World Trade Platform in Ethiopia.

The platform was to promote Ethiopia’s export products to the global market and open the door for small enterprises to become competitive.

The visit followed a 2018 meeting between the Abiy and Ma at the Alibaba Headquarters in Hangzhou. In January 2019, they met at the World Economic Forum in Davos and discussed a potential partnership to build a tech city in Ethiopia.