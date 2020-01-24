Putin invites world leaders to Libya talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on world leaders to join discussions for peace on Libya and other unsettled issues.

At the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem Thursday, Putin said the year 2020 is important and symbolic.

“We face a lot of tasks. One of the tasks, Libya, we have discussed recently in Berlin on the initiative of German Federal Republic Chancellor Angela Merkel. We still have to come back to this question at the Security Council and to adopt the resolution. But there are plenty of other issues. Meeting in this 2020 year is important and symbolic, as we celebrate the 75th anniversary since the end the World War II, since the foundation of the United Nations”, Putin said.

Putin labeled the Holocaust “the darkest and the most disgraceful page of modern world history”. He added that this crime had accomplices in different European countries.

Dozens of world leaders and dignitaries attended the event, including French President Emmanuel Macron, and Britain’s Prince Charles.

