Miguna Miguna is welcome home: Kenya govt

The Kenyan government on Monday said it would facilitate the return of vocal opposition politician, into the country, following court orders to that effect.

Miguna, who played a role in the symbolic inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga in January 2018, was deported in February. His attempt to return on March 26, 2018 was not successful.

“This is to confirm that in compliance with the court orders issued on December 14, 2018, the directorate will facilitate Dr Miguna’s entry into Kenya,’‘ Director of Immigration Alexander Muteshi said in a statement on Monday.

I must enter Kenya unconditionally as a Kenyan.

Justice Weldon Korir ordered authorities to facilitate Miguna’s re-entry on the basis of his identification through his national identity card or his withheld Kenyan passport.

Miguna had filed the application last week, stating that he was due to return to the country on January 7, aboard Lufthansa flight LH 590.

My flight departs from Frankfurt and arrives at the JKIA, Nairobi, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9:25 p.m., as scheduled, God willing. There is no change. Pursuant to Justice Korir’s ORDER of January 6, 2020, I will and must enter Kenya UNCONDITIONALLY as a Kenyan. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/MF3jOdNr7I — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 6, 2020

Government spokesperson Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna had earlier confirmed that Miguna would be allowed to return to the country, as long as he has valid travel documents.

“The head of state made a pronouncement that he is free to come back. That is still the government’s position. Had new realities or dynamics emerged after the head of state spoke, they would have been made public,’‘ Oguna said.

“He must have valid travel documents like any other Kenyan or traveller.’‘

Oguna was referring to president Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks last week, when he said every Kenyan has a right to freedom of expression.

‘‘I have heard that some people are now planning to fly into the country. Let them come because that is their freedom,’‘ Kenyatta said in what was seen as a veiled reference to Miguna.

Miguna has issued several demands ahead of his return to Kenya including granting his lawyer ‘full access to all immigration and port of entry areas, where he will be processed’.